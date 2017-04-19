Modesto police arrest suspect in death of man found in vehicle at Legion Park

A 25-year-old Modesto man was arrested on suspicion of murder for his alleged involvement in the death of a man whose body was found in a parked vehicle at Legion Park earlier this month.
Michael Christopher Suarez was taken into custody Tuesday night at an undisclosed location. He is suspected of killing Steve Monkhouse, 55, who was found dead in the vehicle in a field near Tioga and Legion Park drives on April 9.
Police say Monkouse died from knife wounds.
Detectives credited those in “the community who helped identify and capture Suarez,” according to Heather Graves, spokeswoman for the Modesto Police Department.
It was Stanislaus County’s 14th homicide of 2017, including two in officer-involved shootings. It’s the seventh homicide being investigated by Modesto police.
Anyone with additional information about this case is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
