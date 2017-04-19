Man shot multiple times in Patterson expected to survive, authorities say

A man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times in Patterson on Tuesday night, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies with Patterson Police Services were dispatched to the McDonald’s restaurant on Sperry Avenue on a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, said sheriff’s Sgt. Hector Longoria. A 26-year-old man was found suffering from several gunshot wounds and was taken to a Modesto hospital for treatment, he said.
Investigators determined the shooting took place on Teal Court, which runs by the park behind Creekside Middle School. It’s about one and a half miles from the McDonald’s. Information on how the victim got from the shooting scene to the restaurant, and who called 911, were not available early Wednesday.
Investigators say the shooting may have been the result of a drug deal gone bad, Longoria said. The victim provided deputies no information on who shot him.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stan crimetips.org, or text tips to 274637 by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments