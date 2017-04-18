Parole denied for Modesto man who used heavy flower pot to kill

Ian Charles Brown, 48, of Modesto must remain incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison for at least another three years for beating Jerome Perry to death with a heavy flower pot, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
Deputy District Attorney Elaine Casillas attended an April 11 parole board hearing and argued that Brown should remain behind bars because of his lack of remorse and failure to take any responsibility for committing the murder. The board found Brown unsuitable for parole.
Perry’s friends found him inside his Dale Road apartment on his back, with a large amount of blood around his head on March 17, 1995. The glass flower pot was found next to his body. Perry’s vehicle was missing.
Modesto police investigators later learned that Brown and his brother, Jason Brown, had gone to Perry’s home earlier that night. Prosecutors said the brothers intended to drink beer there, before beating up 44-year-old Perry and stealing his 1990 GMC pickup.
Jason Brown told detectives his brother repeatedly punched and used a “large glass object” to hit Perry’s head, according to prosecutors. The brothers stole the victim’s pickup and left the home.
In exchange for his testimony against his brother, Jason Brown pleaded no contest to assault and robbery charges and was sentenced to seven years in prison.
On March 17, 1997, a jury found Brown guilty of first-degree murder with an enhancement for using a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
The parole board last week said Brown’s rules violations in prison show he “is still unable to control his impulses, especially his anger,” according to prosecutors. This was Brown’s first parole hearing, and he will be eligible for another hearing in three years.
