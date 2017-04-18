Crime

April 18, 2017 1:31 PM

Most Wanted: David Cecilio Soto, murder

NAME: David Cecilio Soto

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 26 years old, black hair, brown eyes

THE CASE: Soto is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of murder in the May 30 shooting of 13-year-old Brisa Covarrubias outside her west Modesto home. Investigators say Soto is a Sureño street gang member.

NOTES: Five other people have been arrested and charged with murder in this case. Authorities believe the shooting was gang-related, but the girl was not the intended target.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Soto’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

