Police: Suspect brandished hunting knife in Riverbank attempted robbery

Riverbank Police Service deputies arrested a man suspected of attempting to rob a market while armed with a large hunting knife Friday morning.
The suspect entered the Star Market on Patterson Road at about 10:15 a.m. and brandished the knife.
The “suspect wanted to cash in lottery tickets that the clerk said he could not pay out on,” said Riverbank Chief Erin Kiely. He said the suspect punched the clerk, causing minor injuries, but then fled without taking anything when the clerk said he was going to call the police.
Deputies converged on the area and, with the help of a witness who was on the phone with a dispatcher, found the suspect hiding in an apartment complex on Sierra Street a few blocks away.
Kiely said the suspect still was armed with the knife, which was in a sheath on his right hip.
“Once contacted at gunpoint, the suspect stopped fleeing, complied with verbal commands and was taken into custody without incident,” Kiely said.
The suspect, 50-year-old Ignacio Rivas of Riverbank, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, resisting arrest and two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia because he was found to be in possession of a pipe and a syringe.
Comments