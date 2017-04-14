Crime

April 14, 2017 11:14 AM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (04/15/17)

Six people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from March 30-April 5.

SUSPECT: Joseph Jesse Rodriguez Jr., 47, of San Jose

DAY ARRESTED: March 30, 3017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Jesse Cabonias, 23, transient

DAY ARRESTED: April 4, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Auto theft, flash incarceration

SUSPECT: Dallas Brandon Rampley, 32, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 4, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, hit-and-run property damage, evading police officer with disregard for safety, probation violation, possession of burglary tools, smuggling drugs/device/alcohol into prison, possession of controlled substance

SUSPECT: Crystal Arciniega, 29, transient

DAY ARRESTED: April 4, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, false identification to peace officer

SUSPECT: Lance Ramon Walker, 35, of Oakland

DAY ARRESTED: April 5, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of instrument/device/paraphernalia

SUSPECT: Leon Guy Krigbaum, 35, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: April 5, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of hypodermics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house

Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 1:30

Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house
Homicide in southwest Modesto 0:54

Homicide in southwest Modesto
Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite 1:16

Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos