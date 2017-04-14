Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (04/15/17)

Six people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from March 30-April 5.
SUSPECT: Joseph Jesse Rodriguez Jr., 47, of San Jose
DAY ARRESTED: March 30, 3017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Jesse Cabonias, 23, transient
DAY ARRESTED: April 4, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Auto theft, flash incarceration
SUSPECT: Dallas Brandon Rampley, 32, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 4, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, hit-and-run property damage, evading police officer with disregard for safety, probation violation, possession of burglary tools, smuggling drugs/device/alcohol into prison, possession of controlled substance
SUSPECT: Crystal Arciniega, 29, transient
DAY ARRESTED: April 4, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, false identification to peace officer
SUSPECT: Lance Ramon Walker, 35, of Oakland
DAY ARRESTED: April 5, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of instrument/device/paraphernalia
SUSPECT: Leon Guy Krigbaum, 35, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: April 5, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of hypodermics
