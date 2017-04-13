Man stabbed in neck on Almond Avenue in Turlock; suspect arrested

Turlock police arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of stabbing another man in the neck.
Just before 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the assault in the 100 block of Almond Avenue. They found a 30-year-old man with a life-threatening stab wound to the neck. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was in stable condition.
Responding officers located the suspect, Travis Shepherd, 34, of Turlock, a short distance away. They also recovered the knife believed to have been used in the attack.
Detectives responded and interviewed Shepherd. He was later arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Detective Cliff Lewis 209-668-6556 or the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780. Email the tip line at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.
The Turlock Police Department participates in the Crime Stoppers Program. Callers can leave an anonymous tip by calling 209-521-4636 and may be eligible for a cash reward.
