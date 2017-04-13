String of small arson fires in Modesto leads to suspect

Firefighters, fire investigators and Modesto police officers followed a string of small arson blazes late Wednesday before a suspect was located.
The first report came in about 11:30 p.m. as a potential structure fire, said Modesto Fire Department Battalion Chief Randy Anderson. It turned out to be a brush and fence fire in the alley at Magnolia and Lois avenues, just southwest of McHenry and Orangeburg avenues.
That was followed by a series of about five more small fires on the 1500 and 1300 blocks of McHenry, and finally at West Granger and Florida avenues, Anderson said.
The fires involved things like a planter box and cardboard boxes up against buildings, he said, but there was no damage to any structures.
Authorities received a description of a female suspect in the area, and police officers and the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit detained a woman, after which the arson activity ceased, Anderson said.
We’ll have more information as it is available.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments