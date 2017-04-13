Empire resident robbed at gunpoint outside home

A resident of the 200 block of E Street in Empire was robbed at gunpoint in front of his residence Wednesday night, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Two men the victim described as in their 20s – one Latino, one non-Latino white – took cash and other possessions he had on him, then fled the immediate area, Sgt. Jesus Sigala said.
Deputies searched the area but were unable to locate the man. The time the crime occurred was not immediately available Thursday morning.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org, or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
