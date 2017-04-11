Police: Dad in road rage rams another vehicle with 1-year-old daughter in back seat

A Sonora man was arrested Monday after a road rage incident in which he twice rammed his pickup into another vehicle while his 1-year-old daughter was in the back seat.
Timothy Nielsen, 37, was driving on Rawhide Road and became angry when he told police he was tailgated and passed by another vehicle driven by 22-year-old Zachary Clark, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.
Nielsen followed Clark’s pickup, sped up so he was alongside it then side-swiped the pickup. Clark pulled over to assess the damage and was met by Neilsen, who again ran his pickup into Clark’s pickup.
Both men got out of their vehicles and began fighting.
Medics and firefighters were on scene treating the men for minor injuries when deputies arrived, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies learned what happened and found Nielson’s 1-year-old daughter, uninjured, in the back seat of his pickup.
She was released to the custody of her mother and her father was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and endangering the health of a child.
