Merced County man sentenced for sexual abusing niece

A Stanislaus County judge has sentenced a 37-year-old Merced County man to five years in prison for sexually molesting his niece repeatedly over three years before the abuse was reported to authorities.
Carlos Rosas Paloblanco, of Le Grand, on Jan. 6 pleaded no contest to four felony counts of lewd acts on a child for sexually abusing his niece. The abuse occurred from 2011 through 2014, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
Along with the prison time, Stanislaus Superior Court Judge Linda McFadden ordered Paloblanco to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. His charges are considered strikes under the state’s “Three Strikes Law,” which could be used to increase his sentence if Paloblanco is convicted of another felony.
The molestation began in 2011, when Paloblanco was babysitting his niece.
Over the next three years, Paloblanco repeatedly sexually touched the girl and forcibly kissed her on multiple occasions at locations in Merced and Stanislaus counties, according to prosecutors. Paloblanco was arrested in 2016, he was arrested after the sexual abuse was reported.
When the defendant pleaded no contest to all the charges against him earlier this year, he asked the court to be placed on probation instead of being sent to prison.
Deputy District Attorney Blythe Harris, who prosecuted the case, argued against probation at his March 29 sentencing hearing. She told the judge that Paloblanco had consistently denied any wrongdoing and showed no remorse for his niece.
Judge McFadden denied the defendant’s request for probation and handed down the prison sentence. The judge told Paloblanco that she hoped he spends his prison sentence thinking about how his actions negatively affected his niece.
