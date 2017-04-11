Crime

April 11, 2017 7:07 PM

Man found dead from knife wounds in vehicle at Modesto’s Legion Park

Modesto Bee Staff

A Modesto police sergeant patrolling the area of Tioga and Legion Park drives on Sunday night found a man dead from knife wounds in his vehicle.

The discovery was made about 11:15 p.m. when the sergeant saw the vehicle parked in a field. “The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, identified as 55-year-old Steve Monkhouse, was inside his vehicle, parked in the field, when he was assaulted with a knife,” police said in a news release. No suspects have yet been identified.

This is the 14th homicide this year in Stanislaus County, including two officer-involved shootings. It’s the fourth investigated by Modesto police since March 2.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house

Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house 1:30

Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house
Homicide in southwest Modesto 0:54

Homicide in southwest Modesto
Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite 1:16

Dogwoods' bark feels vandals' bite

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos