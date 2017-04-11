Man found dead from knife wounds in vehicle at Modesto’s Legion Park

A Modesto police sergeant patrolling the area of Tioga and Legion Park drives on Sunday night found a man dead from knife wounds in his vehicle.
The discovery was made about 11:15 p.m. when the sergeant saw the vehicle parked in a field. “The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim, identified as 55-year-old Steve Monkhouse, was inside his vehicle, parked in the field, when he was assaulted with a knife,” police said in a news release. No suspects have yet been identified.
This is the 14th homicide this year in Stanislaus County, including two officer-involved shootings. It’s the fourth investigated by Modesto police since March 2.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
