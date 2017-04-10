Carson, three others to stand trial for murder; two defendants not charged

Frank Carson and two brothers will stand trial in the death of Korey Kauffman, a 26-year-old Turlock man who went missing and was found dead more than a year later in Mariposa County.

Judge Barbara Zuniga on Monday said there is enough evidence for Carson and brothers Baljit Athwal and Daljit Atwal to stand trial in the case. Former California Highway Patrol Officer Walter Wells will stand trial on charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and being an accessory. Zuniga did not find enough evidence to hold the two remaining defendants, Carson’s wife, Georgia DeFillipo and her daughter, Christina DeFilippo, for trial.

Prosecutors accused Carson of being the ringleader of a criminal conspiracy to thwart thieves from repeatedly stealing antiques and scrap metal from his property on Ninth Street in Turlock. The prosecution alleged Carson recruited a group of people to send a violent message to burglars, which resulted in Kauffman’s death after he was caught trying to steal irrigation pipes from Carson.

The defense has said this is a case of wrongful prosecution by a vindictive Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office intent on ruining Carson, a prominent criminal defense attorney who has been successful in defending his clients. The defense attorneys argued that the prosecution relied on witnesses who lied to investigators or on the witness stand after they were coerced by an investigation task force that ignored other potential suspects in the man’s death.

Kauffman went missing in late March 2012. His remains were found in August 2013 in the Stanislaus National Forest in Mariposa County.

A preliminary hearing for Carson and five others charged in Kauffman’s slaying, including his wife and stepdaughter, began in mid-October 2015 and ended Monday with the judge’s ruling. The hearing is the longest of its kind in Stanislaus County history, and it’s among some of the longest preliminary hearings in state history.

It was clear a few months ago that Wells would no longer face the murder charge once the preliminary hearing ended. He was released from jail Dec. 13 on $50,000 bail after the prosecution said it will only seek felony charges of conspiracy to obstruct justice and acting as an accessory after the alleged murder was committed.

In late December, Judge Zuniga abruptly released Carson, Atwal and Athwal on their own recognizance after prosecutors revealed they had located more evidence not handed over to the defense. The DeFilippos have been free on bail since the early stages of the case, which began when the defendants were arrested in Aug. 2015.

The hearing was held in a former federal bankruptcy court building on 12th and L streets in downtown Modesto. The larger courtroom allowed more space for six defendants, their defense attorneys, the prosecution and court staff.

There will be more with this story later.