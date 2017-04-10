Crime

April 10, 2017 2:35 PM

Modesto shooting suspect holed up in house

Modesto Bee Staff

Modesto police are trying to negotiate with an individual believed to be armed with a gun in a west Modesto home.

The incident started just before 11 a.m. at a home in the 400 block of Yosemite Avenue. Schools in the area — Modesto High and James Marshall Elementary —are on lockdown.

Tactical officers are on the scene, and the Modesto Police Department has deployed its drone. Police reported that a gunshot was fired at the outset of the call; no injuries have been reported.

We’ll have more on the situation as soon as information is available.

