April 10, 2017 1:51 PM

Carson prelim update: Judge says witnesses described similar events

Modesto Bee Staff

A preliminary hearing for Modesto defense attorney Frank Carson and five others accused in the death of Korey Kauffman is underway in Stanislaus County Superior Court.

Judge Barbara Zuniga has cautioned the audience members against responding vocally to her findings.

She also said she is striking the testimony of Robert Lee Woody’s mother. Woody, the first arrested in Kauffman's death, is the main witness for the prosecution in the case.

