Carson prelim update: Judge says witnesses described similar events

A preliminary hearing for Modesto defense attorney Frank Carson and five others accused in the death of Korey Kauffman is underway in Stanislaus County Superior Court.
Judge Barbara Zuniga has cautioned the audience members against responding vocally to her findings.
She also said she is striking the testimony of Robert Lee Woody’s mother. Woody, the first arrested in Kauffman's death, is the main witness for the prosecution in the case.
Zuniga on Woody: in spite of lies and inconsistencies "there is an overarching consistency in his testimony that lends to his credibility."— The Modesto Bee (@modbee) April 10, 2017
Zuniga on prosecution key witness Robert Woody: He "may not be well educated but he is street smart and he is manipulative, no question."— The Modesto Bee (@modbee) April 10, 2017
Zuniga: Despite failing memories, confusion and inconsistencies, the witnesses described similar events. #carsoncase— The Modesto Bee (@modbee) April 10, 2017
Judge Zuniga now discussing case law and burden of proof on charges. #carsoncase— The Modesto Bee (@modbee) April 10, 2017
Zuniga: nature of witnesses, passage of time, misstatement of evidence and combative nature of proceedings made case difficult to decide.— The Modesto Bee (@modbee) April 10, 2017
Zuniga strikes testimony from mother of star witness Robert Woody. #carsoncase— The Modesto Bee (@modbee) April 10, 2017
Judge Zuniga to audience about how to behave: "I can't tell you not to smile, I can't tell you not to cry" but be respectful. #carsoncase— The Modesto Bee (@modbee) April 10, 2017
Scene from outside court where today Judge Zuniga is expected to render decision in preliminary hearing in Korey Kauffman murder case. pic.twitter.com/GvRuGgjsKR— The Modesto Bee (@modbee) April 10, 2017
