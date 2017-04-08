Modesto man arrested in string of school burglaries

Modesto Police have arrested a man suspected in about 40 school burglaries over the past few months.
Evidence was located at the scene of a burglary at Chrysler Elementary School earlier this week that police say led them to 32-year-old Jacob Snavely.
On Thursday detectives arrested Snavely at his a home in the 200 block of Johnson Avenue. They searched the home and found additional evidence related to the burglaries.
The series of burglaries started late last year, according to Modesto Police. Detective Ray Bennett led the investigation which included about 40 burglaries.
Snavely was arrested on suspicion of burglary and probation violation.
