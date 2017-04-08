Modesto Police found an AR-15 rifle on his passenger seat and more after search of home

Modesto Police on Friday afternoon stopped a man who reportedly was carrying a concealed weapon and found a loaded AR-15 rifle on his passenger seat, a loaded hunting rifle in the back seat and a loaded pistol on the driver’s side floorboard.
Officers were alerted to Guillermo Astorga, 32, after a customer at a Metro PC store on Oakdale Road saw he had a gun in his pocket while inside the store, said Lt. Martha Delgado.
When the customer left the store he became nervous because Astorga followed him. He called police.
Officers caught up with Astorga shortly after he left the area in his vehicle. Officers pulled him over at Oakdale Road and Floyd Avenue and ordered him from his vehicle at gunpoint.
Officers searched his vehicle and found the three loaded firearms, along with about 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Delgado said Astorga does not have a concealed carry permit and has previous drug and weapons convictions.
Officers obtained a search warrant for Astorga’s home in the 1500 block of Scenic Drive. Delgado said they found two more rifles and four more pistols, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Officers also located about 5.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Astorga was arrested on suspicion of carrying a concealed loaded firearm and possession of methamphetamine.
