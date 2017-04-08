Report: Arrest warrants issued for Sonora doctor, wife in connection with fatal crash

Arrest warrants were issued Friday in Tuolumne County for a Sonora doctor and his wife in connection with the fatal crash that killed three people last year, according to Mymotherlode.com.
In February, The Bee reported that Danny Mundall Anderson, 69, was identified as the driver of an Acura that made an illegal pass on La Grange Road – touching off the wreck that killed a mother, her daughter and an elderly man.
The California Highway Patrol reported that Anderson then drove off.
On Friday, the Tuolumne County news agency reported that Anderson is facing multiple charges tied to the crash, and his wife, Diane, is charged with a felony count of being an accessory to the crime.
See the complete story here.
