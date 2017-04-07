Drunk driver who struck, then backed over pedestrian, sentenced to 15 years

The drunk driver who struck a pedestrian in north Modesto, then backed over him in the process of fleeing the scene, was sentenced this month to 15 years in prison.
Jesse Anselmo Castaneda Jr., 35, of Modesto, was speeding when his black Saturn hit Nicholas Kliewer as he crossed Sylvan Avenue at McHenry Avenue on Dec. 17. Castaneda’s Saturn then struck a light pole.
“Castaneda got out, saw Kliewer lying on the ground, got back in his car, backed over the victim and drove away,” according to a press release from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office. Authorities do not know which impact killed Kliewer, but he died at the scene.
Castaneda abandoned the car after being involved in two more collisions, according to the district attorney.
Modesto Police located and interviewed Castaneda one month later when he turned himself in after seeing his photo posted on the department’s Facbook page.
He claimed he did not remember the crash or see the victim on the ground due to being extremely drunk. He admitted to drinking at a bar close to the scene shortly before the collision.
On Jan. 30, Castaneda pleaded no contest to felony vehicular manslaughter and admitted fleeing the scene of a crash where someone died and that his license was suspended at the time.
On April 4, Judge Thomas Zeff sentenced Castaneda to the maximum sentence of 15 years in state prison. Deputy District Attorney Bianca Yip prosecuted the case for the people.
