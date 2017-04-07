Ceres man who pushed woman from moving vehicle sentenced to 23 years in prison

A Ceres man was sentenced to 23 years in prison for an incident in August during which he pushed a woman from his vehicle while traveling around 30 mph.
According to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, Pritpal Willis Lal, 29, and the victim began arguing while in Lal’s vehicle. Lal refused to take the victim home, would not stop the car and repeatedly struck her with closed fists.
When she attempted to escape, Lal forcibly pushed her from the vehicle while it was traveling between 25 to 35 mph.
Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputies responded and arrested Lal. While in custody, Lal called the victim numerous times and urged her to lie to the police and to refuse to testify.
On March 28, as part of a plea agreement, Lal pleaded no contest to felony assault likely to cause great bodily injury, false imprisonment and three counts of dissuading a witness. He also admitted to a 2014 residential burglary conviction, a strike under California’s Three Strikes law, which was used to double his sentence.
Judge Scott Steffen ordered Lal to serve a total of 23 years and four months in state prison.
