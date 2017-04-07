Teen arrested in alleged sexual assault at Downey High School

A teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Downey High School student on campus Thursday afternoon.
The assault occurred in a bathroom at about 2:30 p.m., after school let out, said Modesto Police Department Lt. Martha Delgado.
Downey Principal Richard Baum sent a message via email and robocall to parents saying, “An alleged sexual assault involving two Modesto City Schools’ students occurred on the Downey campus after school today. Staff immediately called the Modesto Police Department and are fully cooperating with police as they conduct an investigation.”
Delgado said the 16-year-old victim is a Downey student and the 17-year-old suspect is a former Downey student; she did not know where he currently was going to school.
The suspect was located at a residence shortly after the assault. He was interviewed by officers and ultimately booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of rape.
Comments