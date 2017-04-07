Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (04/08/17)

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from March 23-29.
SUSPECT: Ramil Khodiadeh, 21, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: March 25, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Dwayne Lamont Brown, 26, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 25, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance
SUSPECT: Mario Davis, 38, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 26, 201
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation
SUSPECT: Athena Fantasia Jones, 31, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Jason John Baugh, 35, of Turlock
DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer
SUSPECT: Alexander Arreola, 20, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, probation violation
SUSPECT: Misty Dawn Stevens, 37, of Roseburg, Ore.
DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Brandon Patrick Camara, 25, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 29, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle
