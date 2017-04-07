Crime

April 07, 2017 3:46 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (04/08/17)

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from March 23-29.

SUSPECT: Ramil Khodiadeh, 21, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: March 25, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Turlock Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Dwayne Lamont Brown, 26, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 25, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, delaying/obstructing officer in performance of duty, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance, possession of controlled substance

SUSPECT: Mario Davis, 38, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 26, 201

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, probation violation

SUSPECT: Athena Fantasia Jones, 31, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Jason John Baugh, 35, of Turlock

DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer

SUSPECT: Alexander Arreola, 20, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle, probation violation

SUSPECT: Misty Dawn Stevens, 37, of Roseburg, Ore.

DAY ARRESTED: March 27, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol (Modesto)

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Brandon Patrick Camara, 25, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 29, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving known stolen vehicle

