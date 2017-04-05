Victims’ Rights Rally in downtown Modesto

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office will hold a Victims’ Rights Rally and Family Safety Fair on Saturday in downtown Modesto.
The event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the courthouse lawn, 1100 I St., is being held in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The event is sponsored by the District Attorney’s Office Victim Services Program and the Stanislaus Family Justice Center.
There will be brief presentations by District Attorney Birgit Fladager and Family Justice Center Executive Director Carol Shipley. There also will be a presentation by 3 Strands Global, a non profit organization working against human trafficking.
The Ustach Middle School Band will kick off the rally with a performance, and additional music will be provided by Pete and Tanya de la Puente. Lunch will be provided to all attendees.
The safety fair will offer information about victim rights awareness and crime prevention, including local resources. Organizers said there also will be fun activities for families and children at the free event.
For more information, call the Victim Services Program at (209) 525-5541.
