Stunned family, friends talk of shooting that left 2 boys without father

Relatives, friends and neighbors gathered Wednesday morning around candles placed where a 25-year-old man was fatally shot the night before in southwest Modesto.
No suspects have been identified in the roughly 8:45 p.m. shooting on the 1000 block of Roselawn Avenue, police said. Neighbors who witnessed the shooting said Wednesday that two males and a female approached David Perez on foot, confronting him as he got out of the car in which he’d just pulled up.
Roselawn resident Diane Vasquez said the weapon apparently was in plain view as the three walked down the street, because a mother told children, “Get in the house, they have a gun.”
Nothing happens on this block, it’s very quiet. The kids are out till 8:30 or 9, but now they said they’re afraid to go outside after dark.
Diane Vasquez, who’s lived on Roselawn five months
Her 16-year-old son, Jessiah Vasquez, said he was sitting just feet from where the shooting occurred but was facing away. When he heard the shot, “I turned around and saw gun smoke rising from the ground.”
His 12-year-old sister, Makayla Vasquez, was sitting on a stump nearby and said she heard one of the subjects ask Perez something like, “Do you want to give your heart to us?”
“They were asking him other questions, but I couldn’t hear what,” she said.
Rodney Gratton, a cousin of Perez’s, was among those gathered at the memorial Wednesday morning. He said he was told the question asked of his cousin was “You got the heart for this?”
Gratton said his father and little brother were nearby and outside when the shooting occurred. “I got a call last night saying my cousin was shot and laying on the sidewalk,” Gratton said.
He said he hadn’t seen his cousin for a while before hanging out with him recently. “He was a good guy,” Gratton said, looking down at the candles and the absorbant material first responders put on the ground where Perez was shot. “He had two kids, was trying to put his life back together and trying to get a job.”
Perez’s boys are ages 3 and 6, Gratton said. “Still young. One’s old enough to kind of know what’s going on, the other’s going to be confused as hell.”
The Vasquez children and others at the scene Wednesday said they heard just one shot fired. A news release from the Modesto Police Department said officers arrived on scene to find the victim “suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Perez was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.”
It’s the sixth homicide this year being investigated by Modesto police. It’s Stanislaus County’s first homicide in April, and the 13th this year.
MPD spokeswoman Heather Graves said in the news release, “As we continue our investigation, we welcome any information that would help us better understand what took place.”
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Robert Gumm at 209-342-9162 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Type “TIP704” along with your message.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments