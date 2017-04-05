Update: Missing 4-month-old found safe in Livermore

Update: Mountain View police report that 4-month-old Madilyn Wallin, abducted by her father Tuesday night in the Santa Clara County community, was found safe Wednesday morning in Livermore. Her father remains at large.
The original story follows:
An Amber Alert has been issued for Stanislaus, San Joaquin and two other counties as authorities search for a 4-month-old girl abducted Tuesday night from the Santa Clara County community of Mountain View.
Madilyn Wallin is white, 2 feet tall, 15 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the California Highway Patrol. She was last seen wearing a white top and pink ballerina outfit. She was taken shortly before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Madilyn was taken by her father, Michael Lenard Wallin, 45, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the CHP. He was last seen wearing a white Golden State Warriors T-shirt, with no description available of his other clothing. He has full body tattoos including the tops of his hands, the CHP says.
They are traveling in a blue 2007 Nissan Altima four-door, with paper plates. It has both front- and back-end damage from a recent collision.
Anyone who sees the vehicle or the father and child is asked to call 911. The Amber Alert also is in effect in Alameda and Santa Clara counties
