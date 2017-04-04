Man suffers gunshot wound in west Modesto

A man suffered a gunshot wound Tuesday night in west Modesto, police reported.
His name and condition were not immediately known.
The man was on a sidewalk in the 1000 block of Roselawn Avenue when the shooting happened at about 9 p.m., Sgt. Lance Nicolai said. The victim was taken to a local hospital, he said.
Roselawn was closed from Pelton Avenue south as police investigated the shooting. No suspect information was available, Nicolai said.
We will have more on this story as information becomes available.
