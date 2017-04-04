Calaveras County man found tied up in home after marijuana robbery

A Calaveras County man was found bound inside his home after as many as five men reportedly broke into his home brandishing firearms, tied him up and stole more than 100 pounds of marijuana.
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a man yelling for help at a home in the 3000 block of Railroad Flat Road in Wilseyville at about 1 a.m. Monday.
Deputies arrived at the home and found a 36-year-old victim tied up inside. Deputies learned that about an hour earlier, three to five masked suspects, armed with long guns, forced their way into the victim’s home. The suspects ordered the victim onto the floor and held him there at gunpoint while they searched his home, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
They then tied up the victim before taking more than 100 pounds of processed marijuana from the home in addition to a large sum of cash. The suspects also stole the victim’s truck.
The only description the victim was able to provide on the suspects was that they were Latino and spoke English during the robbery. The suspects were last known to be driving the victim’s silver Toyota Tacoma truck, which was found on private property off Highway 49 Monday afternoon.
The victim’s application to grow marijuana in Calaveras County was previously denied by the Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (209) 754-6030 or the Sheriff Office Investigations Unit at (209) 754-6500.
