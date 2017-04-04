Oakdale police plan DUI saturation patrols for rodeo weekend

The Oakdale Police Department is deploying saturation patrols targeting drunk or drug-impaired drivers this weekend for the 66th annual rodeo.
Extra Oakdale officers, along with officers from allied agencies, will participate in saturation patrols throughout the city beginning Friday evening and continuing through Sunday. Authorities anticipate thousands of people will attend the rodeo.
A DUI and drug-impaired arrest can costs more than $10,000, including time in jail, the loss of your driver’s license and higher insurance rates.
If you see a drunk driver, call 9-1-1. Callers should be prepared to give the vehicle’s description, location, license plate number and direction of travel.
