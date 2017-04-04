Crime

April 4, 2017 12:04 PM

Most Wanted: Giovani Barocio, Murder

NAME: Giovani Barocio

CHARGE: Murder

DESCRIPTION: 25 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair, hazel eyes

THE CASE: Barocio is wanted by Modesto police on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of 20-year-old Erick Gomez, which investigators say was a gang-related attack on Feb. 14, 2013, in the 2400 block of Vera Cruz Drive in north Modesto.

NOTES: A criminal grand jury indicted Barocio along with eight other defendants. The other defendants have all been convicted for their roles in Gomez’s death. Investigators say Barocio was the gunman in the attack.

REPORT A TIP: Police ask anyone with information about Barocio’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636. Tipsters can email through the Crime Stoppers website, www.stancrimetips.org,or text tips to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus a message. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

