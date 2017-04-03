Twain Harte man charged with shooting roommate, TV

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance Sunday morning, arresting a man who admitted to pistol-whipping his roommate with a Berretta 9 mm pistol, and shooting the man’s computer and television.
Mark Leyva, 68, was arrested and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, illegal discharging of a firearm and false imprisonment, the sheriff’s department said in a posted statement.
Deputies were called by another roommate to the home in the 19000 block of Wanita Way in Twain Harte around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Leyva came out of the home and was detained. Residents John Hodgins, 70, and his girlfriend, Jeanne Guthmiller, 67, were inside.
Officers set a perimeter around the home and called in the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. The couple came outside about an hour later. Hodgins sustained a gunshot wound to his upper arm and several lacerations. Guthmiller had a blunt force trauma injury to her leg. Both were transported to the Sonora Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Leyva told deputies he and Hodgins were arguing over household issues. He confronted Hodgins with his pistol as the fight escalated. Leyva said he pistol-whipped Hodgins and a couple of shots went off during the fight. Leyva said he shot Hodgin’s iMac computer and his television, then told both victims to hide in the bathroom and not to come out under any circumstance.
