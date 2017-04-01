Sonora man wanted for evading Tuolumne County deputies, crashing into one

A 21-year old Sonora man is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon after leading Tuolumne County Sheriff deputies on a vehicle pursuit and crashing into one of them early Saturday morning.
Around 2 a.m., two deputies within minutes of each other saw a tan 1998 Ford Explorer driving at a high speed on Rawhide Road in Jamestown. The second deputy initiated a traffic stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit ensued, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy, and a corporal who joined the pursuit, followed the suspect into the parking lot of the Rawhide Saloon on Highway 108. The driver of the Explorer made a U-turn and sped toward the deputy and corporal’s vehicles. The deputy swerved and avoided a collision but the Ford hit the corporal’s patrol car.
The corporal was not injured and he, along with the deputy, continued the pursuit as it headed east and into the city limits of Sonora, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The pursuit ended at the intersection of Mono Way and Greenley Road where the suspect ran from the Ford and jumped a fence into the construction site of a cancer center. A perimeter was set up as more law enforcement personnel arrived on scene but the suspect was not located.
Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as Bryce Hendren, who is described as being 6 foot 2 inches tall, 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
Hendren is wanted for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony evading, driving on a suspended license, and for failing to install a court-ordered ignition interlock device.
Anyone with information about Hendren’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.
