Police search Modesto’s Vintage Faire Mall after report of man who brandished gun

Modesto Police responded to the Vintage Faire Mall on Saturday morning for a report of a man who brandished a gun at another customer.
Lt. Tom Ciccarelli said the two men knew each other and had been involved in an argument before the suspect allegedly flashed a gun that he pulled from a backpack at about 11:30 a.m. There was no indication the suspect intended to harm anyone else, but because the incident took place in a highly populated area, eight officers and a sergeant were dispatched to the mall in a “swift and calculated” response, Ciccarelli said.
Several officers walked both levels of the mall while the others reviewed security footage and retraced the suspect’s steps.
Officers saw that he went to the food court, then left the mall on a MAX bus. Ciccarelli said transit authorities were notified but the suspect had not been located as of 2 p.m.
Comments