Virtual ride-a-along: See what Modesto police are up to on a Friday night

The Modesto Police Department, using social media, took residents on a ride-along on Friday night, giving a behind-the-scenes look at a typical day in the life of an officer and others in the department who help keep the city safe.
Take a look.
Checking the 7th/I area for a suspicious person. So far, no one located. #InsideMPD pic.twitter.com/5ZGkaWwQ8H— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
On scene at an accident on Standiford at Sisk. #InsideMPD pic.twitter.com/gSY5FoQ1yT— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
Responded to a person down call. The man is being transported after taking a fall. pic.twitter.com/PBSgA22kIU— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
Pulling up to the DUI checkpoint. #InsideMPD pic.twitter.com/17TJAnU5si— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
Traffic collision at 9th/I St. No injuries. Officers are investigating. #InsideMPD pic.twitter.com/v4OqAiwFkW— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
Traffic stop on McHenry. #InsideMPD pic.twitter.com/wSm0R3Sn6c— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
If you're wondering #whatthehelicopter, it's part of our #virtualridealong. Officers checking for a reported suspicious person. #InsideMPD pic.twitter.com/8ZwOWKavtg— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
Mark Ulrich and Samson are your night shift K9 team. #InsideMPD pic.twitter.com/MXpTeObTzF— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
Getting ready to head out! #insideMPD pic.twitter.com/XC8FcEDtkX— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
Behind the scenes in briefing. #InsideMPD pic.twitter.com/MboEM430TB— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
Body worn camera ✔ Equipment ✔ Vehicle inspection ✔ Next up, briefing. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/0RPlLDBs0t— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
Dispatch answers over 1000 calls per day. Not only do they help the community, they help to ensure our personnel remain safe. #InsideMPD pic.twitter.com/54Iw4bocKa— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
Fleet services keeps us safe on the road. With six mechanics they maintain nearly 400 Public Safety vehicles. #InsideMPD pic.twitter.com/38jcZWl2yQ— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
Here we go! #InsideMPD pic.twitter.com/ot17xLGzQO— Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) April 1, 2017
