Langworth Road east of Modesto closed

Officials have closed a stretch of Langworth Road east of Modesto after a vehicle hit a utility pole, shearing the pole and knocking out power, on Friday afternoon. There were no injuries.
California Highway Patrol Sgt. Nelda Banuelos said Langworth is closed between Milnes and Claribel roads. She said Rice Road at McGee Avenue also is closed. She said the closures are expected to last through the evening. She said the accident occurred about 3:45 p.m.
She said the Modesto Irrigation District and Pacific Gas and Electric Co. have responded to the scene.
