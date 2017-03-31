Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (04/01/17 )

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from March 16-22.
SUSPECT: Jose Guadalupe Mercado, 27, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: March 17, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools, probation violation, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Kristopher Wayne Haris, 39, of Ceres
DAY ARRESTED: March 18, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property
SUSPECT: Elia Monique Maese, 32, of Oakhurst
DAY ARRESTED: March 18, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen property, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance
SUSPECT: Michael Lynn Grissom, 36, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 18, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance
SUSPECT: Amy Nichole Tramel, 33, of Yuba
DAY ARRESTED: March 19, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, defrauding an innkeeper (less than $400)
SUSPECT: Paul Kenneth Cruz IV, 31, of Newman
DAY ARRESTED: March 20, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, probation violation, battery against spouse, possession of a controlled substance, evading peace officer with disregard for safety
SUSPECT: Juana Yuliana Fonseca, 33, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 22, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, driving while license suspended or revoked
