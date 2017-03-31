Crime

March 31, 2017 2:53 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (04/01/17 )

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from March 16-22.

SUSPECT: Jose Guadalupe Mercado, 27, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: March 17, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, theft or extortion involving motor vehicle/trailer, possession of burglary tools, probation violation, possession of a controlled substance

SUSPECT: Kristopher Wayne Haris, 39, of Ceres

DAY ARRESTED: March 18, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property

SUSPECT: Elia Monique Maese, 32, of Oakhurst

DAY ARRESTED: March 18, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, receiving known stolen property, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance

SUSPECT: Michael Lynn Grissom, 36, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 18, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, possession of non-narcotic controlled substance

SUSPECT: Amy Nichole Tramel, 33, of Yuba

DAY ARRESTED: March 19, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, attempt to receive property, defrauding an innkeeper (less than $400)

SUSPECT: Paul Kenneth Cruz IV, 31, of Newman

DAY ARRESTED: March 20, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, probation violation, battery against spouse, possession of a controlled substance, evading peace officer with disregard for safety

SUSPECT: Juana Yuliana Fonseca, 33, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 22, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Ceres Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, driving while license suspended or revoked

