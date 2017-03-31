Police release sketch of suspect who exposed himself to girl in Hughson

Hughson Police Services has released an artist’s rendering of the man who exposed himself to a 12-year-old student while she walked to school Monday.
The man is described as being in his late 20s with a medium to light complexion, black hair and beard. He was driving a silver or gray 2000s-model four-door sedan.
“Do not attempt to detain anyone based on this sketch,” the police department noted on its Facebook page. “It is for information and identification purposes only.”
The incident occurred before 8 a.m. The girl was walking to Emile J. Ross Middle School when she noticed a car following her, she told deputies.
The car pulled up next to her on Fox Road near the middle school and the driver partially rolled down the passenger-side window. He asked for directions to Modesto. She said she didn’t know, and then walked away, police said.
The man drove past the student and pulled up next to the curb. This time, police say, he rolled the window all the way down. As the student walked by, the man pointed down and she could see he was wearing only a shirt and was exposing himself to her.
She quickly walked to school and reported the incident to staff.
Hughson police said there are no other known reported incidents with this suspect and vehicle description. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Hughson Police Services at 209-883-4052.
Tips can be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or texting to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
