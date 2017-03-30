Store worker shoved – it could have been worse, from what was found on suspect

A Sonora police officer found a meat cleaver tucked into the waistband of a 26-year-old woman being arrested Wednesday afternoon after reportedly assaulting a Save Mart employee.
Kaitlyn Marie Zinn of Sonora faces charges of battery, possession of a dirk or dagger and public intoxication, said Lt. Turu VanderWiel, Sonora Police Department spokesman. She was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail, with bail set at $10,000.
Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police received a report of an assault against an employee at the Stockton Road Save Mart store.
Officer Joel Memmer arrived to see a woman yelling at another person in the parking lot. He detained the agitated woman, who matched the description given by the 911 caller, and identified her as Zinn. She was immediately searched, which turned up the meat cleaver – 12 inches including handle, with a blade about 7 inches long.
The investigation determined that Zinn initially approached the store employee in the parking lot and began yelling at her about a shopping cart. Specifics were “really unclear,” VanderWiel said. “There was some mention of her yelling about having a store employee help remove a shopping cart from the back of pickup.”
Zinn reportedly grabbed the Save Mart employee and began shoving her. The employee was not injured, VanderWiel said, and the cleaver was not brandished.
Zinn was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
Deke Farrow: 209-578-2327
Comments