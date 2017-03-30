Sheriff: Tuolumne County man sought after trying to hit deputy with pickup

Authorities continue to look for a Soulsbyville man who led Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies on a pursuit and tried to hit one with his vehicle.
When deputies tried to pull over Kasey Questo’s pickup truck on Quail Mine road in Columbia the night of March 19, he drove off recklessly onto a dirt road off Gunsight Road, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.
Because of hazardous road conditions, Deputy Russell Smith got out of his patrol vehicle and proceeded on foot. He found Questo’s truck and repeatedly ordered the driver out. Rather than comply, Questo, 32, put his truck into reverse and accelerated toward Smith, forcing the deputy to jump onto the side of the road to keep from being struck, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Questo continued backing down the road, until he rolled his truck down an embankment. He the climbed out and ran into a wooded area.
A search of the vehicle found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Questo was wanted on charges of burglary, identity theft, forgery, theft from an elder, the Sheriff’s Office said. He now faces additional charges of evading a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anyone who sees Questo or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.
Comments