Victim taken to hospital after being stabbed in back in west Modesto

A man believed to be in his late 20s was stabbed in the back early Thursday on Paradise Road near South Carpenter Road in west Modesto, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The report of the crime was at about 2:30 a.m., a sheriff’s sergeant said. A family member is believed to have called it in.
The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds that were not life-threatening, the sergeant said.
No information on the circumstances and person or people who committed the stabbing was available Thursday morning.
