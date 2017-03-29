Newly installed cameras lead to arson arrest at Modesto’s Graceada Park

The first arrest that came as a result of cameras recently installed at Graceada Park was made this week of a man who was allegedly lighting trash cans on fire.
Five cameras were installed at the central Modesto park several weeks ago by Rank Investigations and Protections in partnership with the City and the College Area Neighborhood Alliance. They provide a live feed to Rank Investigation and Protection, Inc., and the Modesto Police Department’s real-time crime center. Modesto contracts with Rank to patrol city parks.
More than 100 city cameras are monitored in the real-time crime center but due to budget constraints the department has not been able to staff the center around the clock. Rank, however, has a dispatcher monitoring the Graceada Park cameras 24/7 and on Sunday night one of the dispatchers spotted a man lighting a trash can on fire, said Rank owner Steve Rank
She dispatched Rank Sgt. Dylan Noel and notified Modesto police and fire as she viewed him lighting a second trash can on fire.
As Noel arrived he saw the man lighting a third trash can on fire, Rank said. The suspect, identified as Ross Herman, 59, elbowed Noel as he took him into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of arson and battery. Herman told police he was setting the fire to stay warm.
Prior to the arson arrest, Rank said a dispatcher witnessed a suspected drug deal at the park but the suspects were gone before police or Rank officers arrived.
The cameras came as a result of college-area residents complaining of drinking, drug use and sales, and other bad behavior in Graceada and neighboring Enslen parks as well as crime in their neighborhood.
Rank said it plans to eventually install cameras at Enslen Park and that some members of the neighborhood alliance already have pledged money toward its purchase.
Erin Tracy: 209-578-2366, @ModestoBeeCrime
