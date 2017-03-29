Modesto man gets 15 months in prison for huge wine theft from famed Napa restaurant

A Modesto man was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Tuesday for the theft of more than $500,000 worth of wine – including one bottle worth up to $10,000 – from one of Northern California’s most famous restaurants.
A U.S. District Court judge in San Jose also ordered defendant Davis Kiryakoz, 45, to pay nearly $600,000 in restitution, U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Abraham Simmons told the Associated Press.
According to a report by the San Francisco Chronicle, Kiryakoz pleaded guilty in December to plotting to steal the wine and to shipping some of it out of state.
A second defendant, Alfred Georgis of Mountain View, is scheduled to go to trial on May 1, the Chronicle reported.
According to the Associated Press, prosecutors said Kiryakoz acknowledged stealing 110 bottles of high-end wine from the restaurant The French Laundry in December 2014 and later selling some of it to a buyer in North Carolina.
The theft occurred after famed Chef Thomas Keller’s restaurant closed for renovations.
Kiryakoz also acknowledged stealing another $320,000 worth of wine from a steakhouse and a wine store, prosecutors told the Associated Press.
Comments