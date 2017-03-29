Modesto man gets 15 months in prison for huge wine theft from famed Napa restaurant

0:59 How to kill your lawn without chemicals Pause

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 22

0:40 Woman found dead in Modesto home

1:38 Flood-Plagued Dryden will re-open April 10

3:15 History of NORAD tracking Santa

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:58 Raiders fans in Modesto express opinions on move to Las Vegas

0:37 Toor de Cakes and Servpro owner Harinder Toor

1:00 D.C. man remembers to cover his face mid-robbery