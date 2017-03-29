3 teens arrested in stolen vehicle after fleeing police in Modesto

Three juvenile suspects – a 16-year-old male and two younger females – were arrested in a stolen vehicle after leading police on a brief pursuit Tuesday evening in southwest Modesto.
The incident began about 6 p.m. when an officer attempted to make contact with the three, who were sitting in a Honda in an alley behind the 800 block of Sutter Avenue, said Lt. Martha Delgado.
The 16-year-old drove off as the officer approached, initiating the pursuit. Within about a quarter mile, the driver crashed into a parked vehicle at Victor Way and Mamilane. He and the two girls, ages 15 and 14, were taken into custody without incident, Delgado said. No one was injured in the crash.
The driver was arrested on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, driving without a license, evading an officer and child endangerment because of the girls riding with him, Delgado said.
The girls face charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.
Comments