Gordon and Colleen Preston were right inside their Notre Dame Avenue house in Modesto’s college neighborhood Saturday morning while a couple of men were outside, lopping branches off the couple’s beautiful and beloved dogwood tree.
The Prestons didn’t see a thing.
Neighbor Dale Lerch’s security camera captured the crime, though. “They were there three minutes and got 13 or so branches,” he said Tuesday, standing outside his home with Gordon Preston.
Upon taking a closer look at the tree, the men counted more like 20 cuts. “There’s a market for these somewhere,” Preston added. He and Lerch speculated that the men likely sold the branches to a floral wholesaler.
The Modesto Police Department said Tuesday afternoon that the Notre Dame dogwood vandalism is one of three reported in the city – the others being on Otis Avenue, northeast of Carver and Rumble roads, and Windwood Place, southwest of Orangeburg Avenue and Claus Road.
Lerch and Preston said they knew of another college neighborhood home – at Princeton and Amherst avenues – that also had a dogwood poached.
Video from the Notre Dame incident shows the men driving a white van and using a pole pruner to take the branches.
Though she agreed the culprits very likely are selling the blossom-filled branches, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman said the crimes are being classified as vandalism rather than theft because the homeowners aren’t out any money as a result.
One of the other victims, who reported the crime online, described her dogwood as having been “butchered,” Graves said.
Chris Downing, owner of Hart Floral on McHenry Avenue, said he rarely uses dogwood but estimated that a bundle of five branches 4 to 5 feet long would sell to a wholesaler for $15. Dogwood is valuable, he said, because it’s slow-growing and blossoms for a short window of time.
It’s not used so much in small tabletop arrangements as in larger, “upscale” settings like hotel lobbies and weddings, Downing said.
Neither he nor Ann Price, manager of Janet’s Flowers & Wedding Chapel on G Street, said they’ve been approached by anyone pedaling dogwood. Price also agreed with Downing’s estimate of what branches would sell for to a wholesaler.
The crime isn’t new. Bill Zappettini, whose family has been in the flower business at the San Francisco Wholesale Flower Mart since 1921, told Palo Alto Online in 2312 that harvesting from one tree can net as much as $150.
The tree vandalism is an example of the importance of Neighborhood Watch groups, Graves said. “If I’m out and about and know my neighbor doesn’t have a gardener and I seen an individual cutting branches off a tree, I’m going to question why he’s there,” she said. “I wouldn’t confront him, but I’d call my neighbor ‘Joe’ to let him know.”
Beyond just posting Neighborhood Watch signs, having a National Night Out block party and perhaps having meetings, it’s a good idea to have good communications with neighbors, including knowing names, phone numbers and regular services they use, Graves said.
She provided a downloadable PDF on which to write the names and contact information for surrounding neighbors – next door, across the street and behind – and keep it somewhere like the refrigerator door. It is posted with this story at modbee.com.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood is urged to call dispatch at 209-552-2470. If you have been victimized and need to file a report, call 209-572-9573. If you recognize the men committing the dogwood vandalism, call Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.
