Arrest made after Modesto hit-and-run – but not for that crime

A woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident on Paradise Road on Saturday afternoon. Modesto police made an arrest shortly afterward – but not of a crash suspect.
The collision occurred about 1 p.m. as Kann Sao, 67, was walking in a crosswalk on Paradise near Ellen Avenue, said Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Heather Graves.
The driver of a red sedan going west on Paradise struck Sao, throwing her into the air, a witness told police. A witness was able to follow the suspect vehicle and get a partial license plate, Graves said.
Minnesota resident Mary Sao said her mother, who was on her way to recycle cans, suffered a broken nose and fractured pelvis, among other injuries. Kann Sao underwent surgery on her nose, her daughter said Monday, and has been released from the hospital. As she’s recovering, she is unable to walk, Mary Sao said.
Shortly after the collision, police officers went to Kann Sao’s home to inform family of what happened. After knocking on the door, they saw a man run from the home and scale fences to get away, Graves said. “We found that it was the victim’s son, who had warrants for his arrest for DUI and driving without a license,” Graves said.
Officers caught and arrested Mora Sao, 29, who remained in custody in the Stanislaus County Jail on Monday afternoon.
Mary Sao said she hopes residents will look for the red sedan, which likely has damage. “My heart breaks that something like this can happen to someone,” she said. “Please help us find who did this.”
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters may also text information to Crime Stoppers at 274637. Just type “TIP704” along with your message.
