Police looking for man who exposed himself to child in Hughson

Authorities are looking for a man who exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl who was walking to school in Hughson on Monday morning.
He is described as being in his late 20s, with black hair, a beard, medium complexion and wearing a blue shirt – apparently, only the blue shirt.
The incident occurred before 8 a.m. The girl was walking to Emile J. Ross Middle School when she noticed a gray four-door car following her, she told deputies with Hughson Police Services.
The car pulled up next to her on Fox Road near the middle school and the driver partially rolled down the passenger-side window. He asked for directions to Modesto, she said she didn’t know, and then walked away, police said.
The man drove past the student and pulled up next to the curb. This time, police say, he rolled the window all the way down. As the student walked by, the man pointed down and she could see he was wearing only the blue shirt and was exposing himself to her.
She quickly walked to school and reported the incident to staff.
She described the car as either a gray Infiniti or Nissan, with tinted windows. She last saw it traveling at high speed east on Fox Road.
Hughson police said there are no other known reported incidents with this suspect and vehicle description. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Hughson Police Services at 209-883-4052.
Tips can be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 or texting to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
