Supporters raising money for Turlock man convicted of killing intruder

A group of 1,000-plus supporters of a Turlock man convicted in February of involuntary manslaughter for shooting an intruder on his property is raising money to help the man and his wife.
A news release from the group says Robin Boyer, 62, “was involved in a tragic situation while protecting his property and family.”
On July 23, 2013, Boyer caught Brandon Pacheco, 25, stealing several old car batteries from his rural Turlock home. The prosecution said Boyer fired a shotgun at Pacheco from 20 yards away as Pacheco was trying to leave. The defense said Boyer feared for his life after repeated brazen burglaries at the home and fired the gun to protect himself.
Pacheco’s family and friends said in court that the victim never carried a weapon and would not intentionally hurt anyone.
On March 8, Boyer was sentenced to seven years in prison for killing Pacheco. Boyer also was sentenced to seven years for assault with a firearm for the first shotgun blast that failed to hit Pacheco. That sentence will be served concurrently.
Before the trial, Boyer had been in custody at the Stanislaus County Jail since March 6, 2015. “The loss of his income during this time and six-figure legal fees has drained the couple’s finances,” the news release from his supporters says. Boyer’s wife, Debi, “continues working as a nurse in Turlock,” it says.
Reached by phone Friday, Debi Boyer said the fund was started by “alumni friends of Rob’s from Turlock High (he was Class of 1972) who wanted to do something.” It reflects “community frustration” over the conviction and sentencing, she said.
She had little to add, saying, “This is fresh and fragile and we’re just trying to hang onto our home.”
Donations can be made at any F&M Bank to: Robin Boyer Family Fund, Account 0757490801. For more information, call 209-634-9610.
At the sentencing, Jolee Henley, Pacheco’s sister, said the defendant called her brother a thief but it was Boyer who took her brother’s life and his future “over some old junk in your field. ... I call you a thief and a murderer.”
