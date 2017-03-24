Patterson police nab two in Walmart parking lot robbery

Police have two teenage boys in custody from Wednesday night’s robbery in a Walmart parking lot and are thanking the public for its help in identifying them. Police also urged the third suspect to give himself up.
“We know who you are,” Patterson Police Services posted on its Facebook page Friday night. “Do the right thing and turn yourself in.”
Police were looking for three people suspected of robbing a man at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Sperry Avenue Walmart about 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police posted information and surveillance photos from the crime on Facebook on Thursday. The response was overwhelming:
“We would just like to update everyone on the post from last night regarding the robbery. Thanks to your help we were able to identify the three suspects. Today we executed three search warrants related to the robbery. At this point we have two out of the three suspects in custody and evidence related to the crime recovered from the suspects homes. This would not be possible without all of your help.”
Police did not identify the two suspects taken into custody because they are minors. The third suspect is a man, and police will identify him once he is in custody.
Kevin Valine: 209-578-2316
