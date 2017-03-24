Skimming device found on Ripon ATM

Ripon police are looking for four people they believe installed a skimming device used to steal account information at a Bank of Stockton automatic teller machine.
On Sunday, a customer using the ATM at the bank on West Main Street found the skimming device, which is attached over the component into which the card is inserted and is identical to the factory part, said Lt. Steve Merchant. It had been placed there by a man and woman the same day, along with a tiny camera used to capture the customer entering the PIN number associated with stolen account information.
Merchant said two different men and women removed the camera later in the day before police could get to it but he said any PIN numbers the suspects captured will be of no use without the corresponding account number.
“We believe they were foiled in their efforts, but we are reviewing with bank officials to make sure there is no unauthorized access to the accounts,” Merchant said.
Police released surveillance photos of the four suspects and are asking anyone with information about their identities to contact Ripon Police Department Detective Alex Burgos at 209-599-2102 or aburgos@cityofripon.org
