March 24, 2017 12:42 PM

Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (3/25/17)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from March 9-15.

SUSPECT: Leticia Isabel Benitez, 42, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 9, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of a non-narcotic controlled substance, probation violation

SUSPECT: Jerymia Parker, 22, of Crows Landing

DAY ARRESTED: March 9, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, possession/use of vehicle master key

SUSPECT: Jackie Trujillo, 19, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: March 10, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, accessory after the fact to a felony, possession of a controlled substance

SUSPECT: Francisco Cortez, 29, of Patterson

DAY ARRESTED: March 10, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department

CHARGES: Auto theft, accessory after the fact to a felony, probation violation

SUSPECT: Anthony Edward Trejo, Sr., 37, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 11, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft

SUSPECT: Kenneth Kazseem Lowman, 37, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 14, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of drugs/alcohol in prison/jail, possession of controlled substance, flash incarceration

SUSPECT: Randin Lee Lindsay, 38, of Modesto

DAY ARRESTED: March 14, 2017

ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department

CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of burglary tools, driving on suspended license for DUI

