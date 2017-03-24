Stanislaus County auto theft suspects (3/25/17)

Seven people were arrested on suspicion of auto theft in Stanislaus County from March 9-15.
SUSPECT: Leticia Isabel Benitez, 42, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 9, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Stanislaus County Auto Theft Task Force
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of a non-narcotic controlled substance, probation violation
SUSPECT: Jerymia Parker, 22, of Crows Landing
DAY ARRESTED: March 9, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, possession/use of vehicle master key
SUSPECT: Jackie Trujillo, 19, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: March 10, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, accessory after the fact to a felony, possession of a controlled substance
SUSPECT: Francisco Cortez, 29, of Patterson
DAY ARRESTED: March 10, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Newman Police Department
CHARGES: Auto theft, accessory after the fact to a felony, probation violation
SUSPECT: Anthony Edward Trejo, Sr., 37, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 11, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft
SUSPECT: Kenneth Kazseem Lowman, 37, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 14, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of drugs/alcohol in prison/jail, possession of controlled substance, flash incarceration
SUSPECT: Randin Lee Lindsay, 38, of Modesto
DAY ARRESTED: March 14, 2017
ARRESTING AGENCY: Modesto Police Department
CHARGES: Vehicle theft, attempt to receive property, possession of burglary tools, driving on suspended license for DUI
