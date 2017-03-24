Police: Men rob two people smoking pot at Gustine park

Gustine Police are looking for two men who robbed two people who were smoking marijuana at a community center in Schmidt Park.
The victims, both of Los Banos, said they in a Ford Mustang in the parking lot of the Al Goman Community Center on Tuesday when they were approached by the suspects who asked if they could smoke marijuana with them, according to Gustine Police.
When the victims told them no, one of the suspects pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them. The man with the gun demanded their keys and cell phone then both the suspects searched the Mustang for other valuables.
The suspects got into a late model Toyota or Lexus sedan, silver or pewter in color. As the suspects were leaving they yelled “East Oakland” and some letters or numbers, according to police. The suspects were last seen driving south on Highway 33 toward Santa Nella.
The first suspect is described as a black man with a dark complexion, about 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was wearing a blue long sleeve plaid shirt, blue jeans and a blue or black baseball cap.
The second suspect is described as a black man with a light complexion, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He was wearing a long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. The weapon is described as a black semi-automatic handgun, either a 9 mm or .40 caliber.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Gustine Police Department at 209-854-3737.
Comments